Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Prime Minister Mark Carney faces mixed reaction during Grey Cup coin toss

By Pooja Misra The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2025 8:12 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney does the coin toss prior to the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney does the coin toss prior to the Montreal Alouettes taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the 112th Grey Cup, in Winnipeg on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney was on hand in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes. 

Carney kicked off the championship game by doing the customary coin toss at centre field to determine which team chooses the first move. 

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The prime minister was met with booing and expletive-filled shouting from some footballs fans in the stands at Princess Auto Stadium. 
He smiled, waved and took some photos with game attendees. 

The game started with a pre-show from Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace, who sang three songs. 

Trending Now

Prior to the game starting, fans — many outfitted in Rider green — took part in a tailgate party outside the stadium. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices