Canada

Montreal Alouettes re-sign Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2022 4:41 pm

The Montreal Alouettes re-signed Canadian running back Jeshrun Antwi to a two-year deal Monday.

The six-foot, 220-pound Antwi ran for 176 yards on 36 carries (4.9-yard average) in 14 games last season. The 24-year-old Calgary native also had six receptions for 46 yards as well as five special-teams tackles.

Read more: Montreal Alouettes hire CFL legend Anthony Calvillo as quarterback coach

Montreal selected Antwi in the sixth round, No. 48 overall in the 2019 CFL draft. Later that year, he helped the Calgary capture the Vanier Cup.

“Jeshrun’s return is great news for the Alouettes,” GM Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “We’re retaining the services of a versatile and determined player who is appreciated by everyone in the locker room.”

