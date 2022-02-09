Menu

Crime

Arrest made following break-in at Lindsay business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:21 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest at a Lindsay Street South business early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest at a Lindsay Street South business early Wednesday. Global News Peterborough file

An arrest was made after police responded to a break and enter in progress at a business in Lindsay early Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the incident at a Lindsay Street South business, where they found an insecure window and observed a man inside the building who was attempting to gain entry to a cash registar.

Police say an officer arrested the suspect, who was found in possession of an axe.

Mark English, 30, of Lindsay was charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with an undertaking and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay later Wednesday, police said.

