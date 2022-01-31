Menu

Crime

Shooting at Lindsay residence sends 1 to hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 10:43 am
Police in Lindsay say one person was taken to hospital following a shooting at a Lindsay St. North residence on Jan. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say one person was taken to hospital following a shooting at a Lindsay St. North residence on Jan. 30, 2022. Global News Peterborough file

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting at a residence in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday night.

A shooting was reported at a residence on Lindsay Street North at around 10 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said.

Police found a gunshot victim who was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Lindsay police seek 4 suspects in armed home invasion, robbery at apartment

Police say video surveillance at the location has helped investigators identify a number of suspects. A vehicle that took the suspects from the scene was later located.

“It is believed the individuals involved are known to each other,” police said Monday. “There is no threat to public safety.”

The investigation, which continues, has included the serving of a search warrant of the residence and the seizure of physical evidence and video surveillance.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to review any security camera footage and contact them if you believe you can help.

Anyone with information can contact the City of Kawartha Lakes Police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at khcrimestoppers.com.

 

