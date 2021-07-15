Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime
July 15 2021 10:28pm
02:03

Downtown businesses see spike in break and enter

The number of boarded-up windows in Vancouver’s downtown peninsula point to a growing problem for businesses. The number of break and enters reached its highest point in a decade, exacerbated by the pandemic. Richard Zussman reports.

Advertisement

Video Home