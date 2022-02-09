Menu

Canada

Workers at Sobeys distribution centre in Quebec go on strike after negotiations break down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Food expert says no major grocery shortages likely' Food expert says no major grocery shortages likely
Food expert says no major grocery shortages likely – Jan 25, 2022

Workers at a Sobeys distribution centre in Quebec have gone on strike after negotiations between the company and the union broke down this week.

Kim Bergeron, a lawyer representing UFCW Canada’s Local 501, says about 190 workers at the automated grocery warehouse north of Montreal walked off the job late Monday.

She says the union and the company reached an impasse after more than a dozen meetings since November, with pay and benefits emerging as the key sticking points.

The strike comes at a time when supply chain issues have already left grocery store shelves in Canada less stocked than usual.

Sobeys spokeswoman Jacquelin Weatherbee says the company has contingency plans in place to support its IGA stores in Quebec from neighbouring distribution centres.

She says the company is disappointed, but is hoping to rejoin the union at the bargaining table.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
