Nova Scotia premier, top doctor to hold COVID-19 briefing Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

The province has not yet said what the news conference will be about, but it’s expected that some restrictions will be eased.

The province has already lifted some restrictions around sports, arts and culture and Houston has previously said he aims to lift more restrictions by mid-February.

As of Tuesday, there were 91 Nova Scotians in hospital, including 14 in ICU.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 51 Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19.

Boosters for children

In a release Wednesday morning, the province said it is now recommending a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 12 to 17 who are at a higher risk of severe illness.

This comes following a recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for people in that age group who:

Have an underlying medical condition that might put them at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, including those who are immunocompromised;

Are residents of congregate living settings, like shelters, group homes, quarters for migrant workers and correctional facilities;

Belong to racialized or marginalized communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Booster doses are administered 168 days after a two-dose primary series. However, the primary series for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised is three doses, so for adolescents who are immunocompromised, this would be their fourth dose.

“The majority of adolescents 12 to 17 in Nova Scotia do not need a booster dose as they are at low risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes if they are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “However, for some, the benefit of receiving a booster dose ahead of further approvals outweighs the risk of getting COVID-19.”

Story continues below advertisement

The release said booster doses in this age group are currently considered “off-label” because Health Canada has not yet approved the vaccine for use in this age group.

“However, NACI says preliminary findings from booster doses in adolescents in other parts of the world show no different safety concerns than those from the primary series of vaccine,” the release said. “NACI also says the Pfizer booster dose is preferred for this age group.”

It said families with children 12 to 17 who do not fall into the above groups are also eligible for boosters with informed consent.

“They will need to review the information provided during the booking process about booster doses in this age group, including the rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following a dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine,” it said. “Evidence shows adolescents remain well protected against severe COVID-19 and hospitalization with two doses of vaccine.”

According to the province, about 98 per cent of people 12 to 17 years old have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have a second dose appointment scheduled.

Story continues below advertisement

There was also a “strong” recommendation from NACI for third doses for children aged five to 11 who are “moderately to severely immunocompromised at the time of their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

“They are now eligible for a third dose of vaccine to complete their primary series. A third dose can be booked 56 days after the second dose,” it said.

As well, NACI has new advice for people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those who tested positive and have not been fully vaccinated are advised to wait at least two months to get a first or second dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, those who tested positive and have been fully vaccinated are advised to wait at least three months to get a booster dose, “provided they have been fully vaccinated for at least 168 days and are eligible for a booster.”

Advertisement