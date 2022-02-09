Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Apartment fire in southwest Calgary sends one to hospital early Wednesday

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 9:47 am
Calgary firefighters assess the damage at a southwest apartment. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters were called to an apartment fire at the 3800 block of 19 Avenue SW on Feb. 9, 2022. Global News

A woman was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a southwest apartment building early Wednesday.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 3800 block of 19 Avenue SW in the Glendale neighbourhood around 1 a.m.

Crews saw the smoke when they arrived. As people were evacuating the apartment, residents told firefighters that some people were stuck on the fifth floor. Due to mobility issues, fire crews had to carry some of the residents out of the eight-story building.

Read more: Blaze at Falconridge strip mall causes ‘extensive’ damage: Calgary fire

Firefighters found the fire started in a kitchen area, then spread to other parts of a suite on the fifth floor. A 38-year-old woman was rescued by firefighters and later transported to Foothills hospital by EMS for severe smoke inhalation.

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary firefighters on standby at an apartment fire in the Glendale community. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department was called to an apartment fire in the community of Glendale on Feb. 9, 2022. Global News

The CFD said there’s extensive damage to the kitchen area inside the suite where the fire originated. Minor damage was also reported to the hallways and adjacent suites from the smoke. As a precaution, firefighters evacuated three floors until air quality was restored with the assistance of Calgary Police.

Trending Stories

Roughly 30 people were evacuated from the apartment.

Crews stayed at the scene through the morning extinguishing hot spots and working with investigators to determine the cause of the fire.  All systems in the building have been restored and residents have returned to their units.

Click to play video: 'Crews fight fire in high winds at Ramada hotel in Cochrane' Crews fight fire in high winds at Ramada hotel in Cochrane
Crews fight fire in high winds at Ramada hotel in Cochrane
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagApartment Fire tagCFD tagKitchen Fire tagGlendale tagGlendale Fire tag19 ave sw tag19 avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers