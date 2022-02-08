Rocky Mountain House Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe

Send this page to someone via email

Rocky Mountain House RCMP briefly issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old girl child who police said was abducted Tuesday afternoon from the O’Chiese First Nation in western Alberta.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued by Alberta RCMP said the child was taken at 2:56 p.m. from near the O’Chiese Marketplace by her father.

RCMP issued an update about half an hour later, saying the child had been found safe and the alert was cancelled.

The area the alert originated from is about 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.