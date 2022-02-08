Menu

Crime

Rocky Mountain House Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 6:33 pm
Rocky Mountain House Amber Alert cancelled after child found safe - image View image in full screen
Global News

Rocky Mountain House RCMP briefly issued an Amber Alert for a four-year-old girl child who police said was abducted Tuesday afternoon from the O’Chiese First Nation in western Alberta.

An Alberta Emergency Alert issued by Alberta RCMP said the child was taken at 2:56 p.m. from near the O’Chiese Marketplace by her father.

Trending Stories

RCMP issued an update about half an hour later, saying the child had been found safe and the alert was cancelled.

The area the alert originated from is about 200 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

