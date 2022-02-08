Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Boniface University granted funds for French education program

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 6:08 pm
St. Boniface University. View image in full screen
St. Boniface University. JamesTeterenko / Wikimedia Commons

The Université de Saint-Boniface (USB) says the school’s call for more funds has been answered.

The Manitoba government has granted the school $350,000 to keep its French education program at its current capacity.

Read more: University of Winnipeg extends remote learning until end of winter term

“Since 2017, USB has been receiving temporary grant funding from the federal government to expand admissions to the program to an average intake of 62 students a year from an average intake of 37 students, but that support is ending,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes in a release.

“This provincial funding will make that expansion permanent, which will help ensure planning stability for the university and help address an ongoing shortage of French and French immersion teachers in Manitoba.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: University of Manitoba survey shows child-care facilities are in distress

During a press conference the USB’s president, Dr. Sophie Bouffard, said in French that roughly 149 jobs have opened up each year to replace retired teachers and workers, or to fill new positions created to meet the demand for improved French education.

Trending Stories

According to Dr. Bouffard, there are more candidates interested in the program than they can accommodate.

Read more: COVID-19: Three U of W Collegiate instructors sue school, province over vaccine mandate

“I think our Francophonie is growing” she said. “I think that the interests of parents to see that their children are educated in the two official languages of our country is certainly a part of it.

“I think it’s connected to double opportunities, to so many different things.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba freezes education property taxes' Manitoba freezes education property taxes
Manitoba freezes education property taxes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
French tagFrench Immersion tagFrench School tagfrench teachers tagUSB tagSt. Boniface University tagThe Université de Saint-Boniface tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers