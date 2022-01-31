Menu

Education

University of Winnipeg extends remote learning until end of winter term

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 12:47 pm
The University of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The University of Winnipeg. File / Global News

The University of Winnipeg will be keeping its students off campus grounds for a while longer.

Monday morning the school announced it will continue with remote learning until the close of the winter term in April.

Read more: Most University of Winnipeg classes going remote for winter term

Resources like the campus library and student services will only be available remotely as well.

“While we are eager to be back together, we have chosen to minimize disruption in people’s lives and current term activities,” the UW’s interim president and vice-chancellor James Currie said in a statement.

“We also want to do our part to bring the COVID pandemic to an end by reducing the possibility of transmission and safeguarding the health and wellbeing of students, faculty, and staff.”

Read more: University of Manitoba returns to remote learning for winter term

The choice was made following a survey administered to staff and students; the results indicated 80 per cent of students and 70 per cent of staff preferred staying online for the rest of the semester.

As of now, the University of Manitoba plans on transitioning into in-person learning in late February.

The UW is hopeful classes can resume in-person learning in spring.

