Canada

U.S. to resume shipping P.E.I. potatoes to Puerto Rico after wart ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2022 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts' French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts
WATCH: French fry fungi: PEI potato exports to the U.S. banned due to potato warts – Nov 22, 2021

The United States Department of Agriculture has agreed to allow the resumption of shipments of Prince Edward Island potatoes to Puerto Rico.

Exports to Puerto Rico and the continental United States have been on hold since November following the discovery of potato wart in two P.E.I. fields.

Read more: No more potato wart found in P.E.I., Canadian Food Inspection Agency says

The fungal parasite spreads through the movement of infected potatoes, soil and farm equipment, and though it poses no threat to human health, it leaves potatoes disfigured and can greatly decrease crop yields.

The Canadian government imposed the ban on the exports of table-stock potatoes from the province to avoid a U.S. ban, and the United States said it needed to review Canadian mitigation efforts before shipments could resume.

Puerto Rico usually gets 80 to 85 per cent of its potatoes from Prince Edward Island, representing about a quarter of the province’s potato exports to the United States.

There’s been no indication when a decision will be made on exports to the continental United States or on the sale of seed potatoes.

Click to play video: 'Spuds of kindness: Quebecer buys 27,000 kg of P.E.I. potatoes' Spuds of kindness: Quebecer buys 27,000 kg of P.E.I. potatoes
Spuds of kindness: Quebecer buys 27,000 kg of P.E.I. potatoes – Jan 13, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
