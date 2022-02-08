Bus union to fight City of Hamilton’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination stance through arbitration

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) workers says it’s set to challenge Hamilton’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination initiative.

In a release on Tuesday, ATU Local 107 says the move is in response to a favourable vote from hundreds of members on Monday night.

“While we recommended our members get vaccinated from the outset, we also recognized that freedom of choice and sanctity of one’s own body is a fundamental right that deserves to be protected,” President Eric Tuck said.

“Unlike other at-risk professions such as LTC or health care, transit operators don’t work in direct close contact. They work behind a shield, wear masks and gloves.”

Tuck said the issue is the most decisive he’s dealt with in his tenure at the ATU with about 55 per cent of the 300 members opting in favour of going to arbitration.

In August, Hamilton city council approved its compulsory COVID-19 vaccination verification policy which impacted an estimated 7,500 staffers, including HSR staff, who either had to get two jabs or submit to twice-weekly rapid tests.

In January, council raised the stakes by voting to fire any staffer that was not fully vaccinated with two shots by May 31 and ending the option of regular testing due the potential supply issues and questionable efficacy.

But Tuck suggests the province has “ample supply” and used their local in Brampton as an example, which currently has a six-month supply of tests for its 1,200 staffers on the property.

“So the city does have the ability to access testing and in my opinion, they should have access to enough testing to test everybody rather than threatening termination,” said Tuck.

Tuck told Global News that as of Feb. 8, about 87 per cent of HSR staff have complied with vaccinations as per the union’s recommendation. He characterized the city’s decision last month as “heavy-handed.”

“We have members that are triple-vaxed that are still contracting Omicron and bringing it into the workplace and not testing,” said Tuck.

“So the person who is testing is actually safer. Why not ensure that we have tests for everybody?”

Other union grievances include the absence of N95 masks, omission of improved ventilation and providing sanitary restrooms for drivers to wash and disinfect their hands properly.

The union says it will request “expedited arbitration” under Ontario’s Labour Relation Act should they not reach a speedy agreement on an individual.

Section 49 of the Act would force the ministry of labour to appoint an arbitrator.

Global News has reached out to the City of Hamilton for a response to the unions push for arbitration and resolution of other grievances. We have not received a response as the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2022.