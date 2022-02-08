COVID-19: HKPR reports 5 deaths in City of Kawartha Lakes; 59% of adults have third vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported five new deaths, two outbreaks over, and a dozen new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard reported the following case data:

Deaths: 99 — Five new deaths were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Details were not immediately available. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 73 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 25 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 12 since Monday’s update — six in the City of Kawartha Lakes, four in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 179 — down from 218 reported Monday and 307 reported on Friday — which includes two pending cases, 114 in the Kawarthas, 53 in Northumberland County and 11 in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: 12 people are currently in hospital — up by one since Monday’s update. Of the 12, two of them are currently in an intensive care unit — one less than Monday’s update. There have been 172 cumulative hospitalized cases (two more) since the pandemic was declared: 92 in the Kawarthas (two more), with 75 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County (unchanged). The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports 10 hospitalized cases as of noon Tuesday with three identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 6,532 since the pandemic’s beginning — 25 pending with 3,233 in the Kawarthas, 2,914 in Northumberland County and 361 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 6,267 — an additional 36 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate was released late Monday, highlighting the following:

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (age 5 and older) : 85.7 per cent with one dose; 82 per cent with two doses

: 85.7 per cent with one dose; 82 per cent with two doses Adults (age 18 and older) : 88.9 per cent with one dose; 86.3 per cent with two doses; 59.4 per cent with three doses

: 88.9 per cent with one dose; 86.3 per cent with two doses; 59.4 per cent with three doses Doses administered: 158,373 first doses; 151,271 second doses and 96,160 third doses

Vaccination clinics: Walk-in clinics are open for all hours for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford. Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. Outbreaks were declared resolved at CHIMO Youth Family Services in Kinmount (declared Jan. 31) and at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay (declared Dec. 30, 2021, which included a resident death reported on Jan. 12).

Story continues below advertisement

Active outbreaks include (unless noted, case details unavailable):

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4. The hospital tells Global News Peterborough the outbreak was declared on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff.

in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4. The hospital tells Global News Peterborough the outbreak was declared on the medical unit. As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 cases — six patients and six staff. Frost Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared late Feb. 4 Access Community Services in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 29. Extendicare Dysart et al: Declared Jan. 28.

Declared Jan. 28. Rosewood Estates Gracious Retirement Living in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27.

in Cobourg: Initially declared Jan. 24 but reported publicly on Jan. 27. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 6 reported 74 cases among inmates, down from 167 cases reported on Feb. 2 and 269 reported on Jan. 31.

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Feb. 6 reported 74 cases among inmates, down from 167 cases reported on Feb. 2 and 269 reported on Jan. 31. Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17 — two clients and three staff members. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11. Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported two active cases — both residents — down five residents and two staff members reported on Feb. 3.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported two active cases — both residents — down five residents and two staff members reported on Feb. 3. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

Story continues below advertisement