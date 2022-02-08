‘Trust is key’: Calgary doctor faces decade old sexual assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

A charge laid in a historic Calgary sex assault has police reaffirming there’s no time limit on coming forward with information about that type of crime.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service charged a local doctor after a woman reported an assault in October 2021.

The woman said she had attended a cardiologist’s office for a consultation in December 2012 and was touched inappropriately without her consent during the appointment.

After investigation, 65-year-old Dr. Michael Stephen Connelly was charged with one count of sexual assault.

“Trust is key in a doctor-patient relationship and Dr. Connelly was in a position of trust,” said Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle with the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigation unit.

“As individuals and as the greater public, we need to have confidence in those responsible for our medical care.”

The man is currently listed as part of a group of doctors working under Alberta Health Services’, I heart change adult congenital heart clinic which provides heart health education and care to Albertans.

Connelly is also listed as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Calgary.

“We understand that it can take time to process these kinds of events and there is no time limit on when victims of sexual assault can come forward to police,” Doyle explained.

“These are very sensitive, personal crimes that can leave victims feeling vulnerable and susceptible to additional trauma.”

Global News has contacted both the university and AHS for comment but hadn’t heard back at the time this article was posted.

Calgary police remind anyone who believes they are the victim of a crime is encouraged to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

