Olympics fans accuse Chinese speed skater of tripping Canadian opponent

Did a Chinese speedskater flick a marker underneath the skate of a Canadian opponent, causing her to fall during Monday’s Olympic women’s 500-metre short-track speedskating quarterfinals?

Viewers swear they saw Chinese star Fan Kexin, 28, reach over the leg of another competitor and flick a track marker toward the left skate of Canadian skater Alyson Charles, 23.

It came during the final turn of the last lap of the race. Fan was trailing Charles, who was in second place. The first two skaters to cross the finish line were guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

Chaos on the ice 👀🧊 Kim Boutin finished first in her women's 500m quarter-final and will move onto the semi 🇨🇦 Canada's Alyson Charles advances with her, after fellow Canadian Florence Brunelle was penalized after making contact pic.twitter.com/EX2ihWYFrO — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022

The marker hit Charles’ skate, causing her to wipe out and bring Fan down with her.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show Fan’s hand making contact with the marker, but in a strange twist, Canadian skater Florence Brunelle was the one disqualified from the race.

Following the chaos on the Beijing track, Olympic fans were quick to suss out the footage.

“Recheck the video footage… it was the Chinese competitor who flicks the marker into the path of the Alyson Charles, not Florence… she doesn’t actually touch it in any way… Fan’s arm is in front of Florence obstructing then hits the marker with her hand then flicks it,” Twitter user Glen Molloy said.

View image in full screen Kim Boutin and Florence Brunelle of Team Canada compete as Fan Kexin of Team China and Alyson Charles of Team Canada crash during the women’s 500-metre quarterfinals on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 7, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

“Holy mackerel! You can see the second Chinese skater push the cone under the foot of the Canadian. Am I right in this interpretation?” user Mary Mullen replied.

“Fan Kexin literally pushed the marker on the Canadians! What are you talking about lol, she cheated,” wrote another Twitter user.

Fellow Canadian Kim Boutin went on to win the semifinal race. Brunelle came in second.

View image in full screen China’s Fan Kexin falls in a quarterfinal heat of the women’s 500-metre short-track speedskating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 7, 2022. (Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Brunelle was disqualified for making an illegal inside pass earlier in the race, which was her second penalty of the Games.

Charles was allowed to advance to the semifinal after the judges ruled that she was going to place second in the race if she had not fallen, and that the crash was not her fault.

Boutin went on to win the bronze medal in the event final, while Italian Arianna Fontana won gold and the Netherlands’ Suzanne Schulting won silver.