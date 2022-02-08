2 charged and $25K in drugs and cash seized in Red Deer investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two Red Deer residents have been arrested and charged after an investigation in the central Alberta city turned up around $25,000 worth of drugs.

A home in the neighbourhood of Vanier Woods was searched by police on Jan. 26 after a three-month investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Red Deer RCMP.

During the search, police reported seizing:

Loaded shotgun

414 grams of methamphetamine

174 suspected fentanyl pills

28 grams of cocaine

$4,450 cash

Further analysis is being performed on the suspected fentanyl pills, police said.

“This was a quick-hit investigation with an immediate, positive community impact for Red Deer,” said Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace, ALERT Calgary. “ALERT will continue to work alongside its partner agencies in getting harmful drugs off the street.”

Story continues below advertisement

Randi St. German, 41, is facing five charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Erick Becker, 33,is facing three charges including drug trafficking and breach of a release order.

ALERT said Becker was charged for similar offences in a February 2021 investigation as well, but didn’t provide further details.