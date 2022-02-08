Menu

Crime

2 charged and $25K in drugs and cash seized in Red Deer investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 8, 2022 12:48 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

Two Red Deer residents have been arrested and charged after an investigation in the central Alberta city turned up around $25,000 worth of drugs.

A home in the neighbourhood of Vanier Woods was searched by police on Jan. 26 after a three-month investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Red Deer RCMP.

Read more: $1M in drugs seized in northern Alberta drug investigation

During the search, police reported seizing:

  • Loaded shotgun
  • 414 grams of methamphetamine
  • 174 suspected fentanyl pills
  • 28 grams of cocaine
  • $4,450 cash

Further analysis is being performed on the suspected fentanyl pills, police said.

“This was a quick-hit investigation with an immediate, positive community impact for Red Deer,” said Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace, ALERT Calgary. “ALERT will continue to work alongside its partner agencies in getting harmful drugs off the street.”

Read more: 3 people from B.C. charged in Red Deer’s largest fentanyl seizure

Randi St. German, 41, is facing five charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Erick Becker, 33,is facing three charges including drug trafficking and breach of a release order.

ALERT said Becker was charged for similar offences in a February 2021 investigation as well, but didn’t provide further details.

