Province announces nearly 200 new long-term care beds for Guelph

The Ontario government has announced it is adding nearly 200 new long-term care beds in Guelph.

In a virtual news conference on Tuesday, Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra said three homes in the Royal City would be getting new beds.

“It’s part of a $6.4-billion buildout and rebuilding of long-term care in the province of Ontario. It is an unprecedented investment and an investment that is long overdue,” he said.

St. Joseph’s Health Centre on Westmount Road will be getting 160 beds, bringing it to 400 total long-term care beds.

There will be 29 new beds for The Elliott Community on Metcalfe Street and six new beds for Eden House Care Facility.

Calandra pointed out that these new beds are on top of the 96 new and upgraded beds at LaPointe Fisher Nursing Home, bringing the total number of new and upgraded beds in Guelph to 349.

Construction to accommodate the new beds at St. Joseph’s is expected to begin in spring 2023.

President David Wormald said during the news conference that the additional beds include the region’s first behavioural support transition unit.

It will have 32 beds for patients who experience expressive or responsive behaviours associated with dementia and other neurological conditions.

“St. Joseph’s innovative enhanced living model will create a culture that brings the best in people living with dementia and the staff caring for them,” Wormald said.

Mayor Cam Guthrie was also on hand for the announcement given that The Elliott receives some funding from the city.

He said it’s a great day for Guelph with 195 new long-term care beds.

“One hundred and ninety-five additional long-term care patients will receive the high standard of care they deserve and 195 families will be to rest a little bit easy now knowing that their loved ones are cared for,” Guthrie said.

Calandra also noted that the province is spending $5 billion to hire 27,000 health-care workers in Ontario that would see residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.

But he did not have specific numbers for Guelph on that front.