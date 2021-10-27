SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Province aims to add 2,000 more nurses in Ontario’s long term care home sector

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2021 10:33 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s long-term care minister says the province is putting $100 million toward adding 2,000 more nurses to the sector in the next few years.

Rod Phillips says it will support Ontario’s commitment to increasing direct care for long-term care residents to four hours a day, on average.

Phillips says he will introduce legislation Thursday to set long-term care standards.

Read more: Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors, allow immediate charges

One of the programs being funded by today’s announcement will provide up to $6,000 a year in tuition for personal support workers to become registered practical nurses, and up to $10,000 a year in tuition to registered practical nurses to become registered nurses.

Participants will have to commit to working in long-term care for the same time period as they receive the tuition supports.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the government is aiming to increase access to nursing programs at publicly funded colleges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
