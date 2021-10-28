SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario to introduce legislation on long-term care standards Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors
After the pandemic revealed long-standing issues within the long-term care system, Ontario’s minister in charge of overseeing the facilities is pledging to hire more inspectors. Along with questions on what additional penalties may be involved, critics say the government isn't doing enough to overhaul a system with glaring issues. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation today aimed at reforming standards in the province’s long-term care sector.

Full details of the proposed law will be laid out this afternoon.

Read more: Province aims to add 2,000 more nurses in Ontario’s long term care home sector

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips has said the legislation will aim to better protect residents in the sector that was hit hard with COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths during the pandemic.

The province says the legislation will cover new accountability and enforcement measures and residents’ rights.

Click to play video: 'Protests across Ontario calling for improvements to long-term care' Protests across Ontario calling for improvements to long-term care
Phillips has said the government’s pledge to provide an average of four hours of daily direct care for each resident by 2025 will be included in the legislation.

The law would also give long-term care inspectors the power to lay charges on the spot.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
