Health

Ontario to double number of long-term care home inspectors, allow immediate charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario government to double the number of long-term care home inspectors' Ontario government to double the number of long-term care home inspectors
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario government to double the number of long-term care home inspectors. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO – Ontario plans to spend $20 million to double the number of long-term care home inspectors in the province.

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says the government plans to hire 193 staff by next fall.

He says the funds will create a ratio of one inspector for every two long-term care homes and will allow for more proactive visits.

Read more: Ontario announces funds to hire more than 4,000 long-term care workers

He says the province aims to hire inspectors with investigative backgrounds, such as in law enforcement.

The announcement comes ahead of legislation expected later this week that Phillips says will empower inspectors to lay charges on the spot.

Phillips says the government is following recommendations from the commission that examined conditions in Ontario’s long-term care homes, which saw thousands of COVID-19 deaths and infections during the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
