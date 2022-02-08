SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, hospital occupancy above 90%

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'New Omicron subvariant found in New Brunswick' New Omicron subvariant found in New Brunswick
A new subvariant of Omicron has been found in New Brunswick, with the first case reported in the Moncton region. Early research suggests BA.2 spreads even more easily than Omicron. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 269.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve a person in their 70s in Zone 1, a person aged 90 or older in Zone 2, two people in their 70s in Zone 3, a person in their 80s in Zone 4, and a person in their 70s in Zone 7.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reporting 4 deaths and 344 health-care workers isolating with virus

There are 151 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 were admitted for COVID-19. The other 81 patients were admitted for other reasons. Seventeen people are in ICU and eight people are on a ventilator.

Trending Stories

The dashboard said hospitals are at 91 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 74 per cent occupancy.

Story continues below advertisement

However, there are now fewer health-care workers isolating due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 325 workers who were isolating, 19 fewer than on Monday. The isolating staff include 285 from Vitalité and Horizon health networks and 40 from Ambulance New Brunswick.

Read more: The spike in milk prices and how it’s impacting Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

The province also reported 256 new cases from lab-based PCR tests and 643 from rapid tests. There are now an estimated 3,359 active cases of COVID-19.

As for vaccination rates, 92.4 per cent of those aged five and older have had a first dose, 85.5 per cent have had a second dose, and 46.6 per cent have had a booster shot.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Update tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers