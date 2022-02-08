New Brunswick reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, hospital occupancy above 90%

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported six more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 269.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve a person in their 70s in Zone 1, a person aged 90 or older in Zone 2, two people in their 70s in Zone 3, a person in their 80s in Zone 4, and a person in their 70s in Zone 7.

There are 151 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 70 were admitted for COVID-19. The other 81 patients were admitted for other reasons. Seventeen people are in ICU and eight people are on a ventilator.

The dashboard said hospitals are at 91 per cent occupancy and ICU beds are at 74 per cent occupancy.

However, there are now fewer health-care workers isolating due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 325 workers who were isolating, 19 fewer than on Monday. The isolating staff include 285 from Vitalité and Horizon health networks and 40 from Ambulance New Brunswick.

The province also reported 256 new cases from lab-based PCR tests and 643 from rapid tests. There are now an estimated 3,359 active cases of COVID-19.

As for vaccination rates, 92.4 per cent of those aged five and older have had a first dose, 85.5 per cent have had a second dose, and 46.6 per cent have had a booster shot.