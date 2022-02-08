COVID-19 plus heavy snow equals big dent in Winnipeg city budget

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg will have spent roughly $206 million tackling the pandemic over the past three years, according to its unaudited yearly finance report.

Also affecting city coffers — the snow-clearing budget, which ran up nearly a $22.7-million bill in November and December of 2021 alone.

The city said it built $61.2 million into the 2021 budget for COVID-19 financial impacts, but identified an extra $11.8 million in impacts, bringing that number to $73 million.

Finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) said Tuesday the city needs to focus on job growth, business recovery, and restore transit ridership as Winnipeg emerges from the pandemic and faces a $22.3-million deficit in its operating budget, as well as a $3-million drop in transit ridership.

