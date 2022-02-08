Menu

Politics

COVID-19 plus heavy snow equals big dent in Winnipeg city budget

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 12:51 pm
Coun. Scott Gillingham. View image in full screen
Coun. Scott Gillingham. Global News / File

The City of Winnipeg will have spent roughly $206 million tackling the pandemic over the past three years, according to its unaudited yearly finance report.

Also affecting city coffers — the snow-clearing budget, which ran up nearly a $22.7-million bill in November and December of 2021 alone.

The city said it built $61.2 million into the 2021 budget for COVID-19 financial impacts, but identified an extra $11.8 million in impacts, bringing that number to $73 million.

Trending Stories

Finance chair Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James) said Tuesday the city needs to focus on job growth, business recovery, and restore transit ridership as Winnipeg emerges from the pandemic and faces a $22.3-million deficit in its operating budget, as well as a $3-million drop in transit ridership.

Click to play video: 'Richard Cloutier breaks down the 2022 City of Winnipeg budget' Richard Cloutier breaks down the 2022 City of Winnipeg budget
Richard Cloutier breaks down the 2022 City of Winnipeg budget – Nov 26, 2021

 

