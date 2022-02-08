Vehicles stuck in Lindsay, Peterborough snowbanks lead to impaired driving charges

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported but impaired driving charges were laid in two recent incidents in which vehicles were found in snowbanks in Lindsay and Peterborough.

Around 9:05 p.m. Monday in Lindsay, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway in the area of Angeline and Elgin streets. Officers located the vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Elgin Street.

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Darlene Patterson, 65, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 17.

Peterborough

Just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 5, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a car in a snowbank in the area of Bensfort Road and River Road South.

Police say officers determined the male driver was impaired.

A 36-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.

