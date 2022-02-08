Menu

Crime

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Brampton store

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 8:14 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say a 28-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing another woman in Brampton on Monday.

Police said the accused and the victim did not know each other.

Around 2 a.m., the two women were in the same store in the area of Kennedy Road South and Queen Street East.

Police said the suspect approached another woman in her 20s and stabbed her.

Read more: Police seek 2 suspects after woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said her condition later improved and she is now in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers found the 28-year-old suspect in the store and arrested her.

Neha Sharma, a Brampton resident, was charged with attempted murder.

