Chris Holden, Regina’s city manager, terminated after special council meeting

The City of Regina has relieved city manager Chris Holden of his duties.

The announcement came during a special meeting aimed at discussing long-term resource planning.

Mayor Sandra Masters thanked Holden for his dedication and valued service to the community in a news release Monday evening.

“He is a city builder and has made a significant impact on Regina. We value his commitment to public service. Under Chris’ leadership, significant civic infrastructure projects were developed including the Mâmawêyatitân centre, Co-operators Centre, International Trade Centre and Liebel Field,” said Masters.

“These key community spaces create significant social impact and have positively transformed Regina today and for many years to come.”

Former city clerk Jim Nichol has been named the interim city manager. Nichol has been with the city since 2007 after two decades with the provincial government.

The city says they anticipate the search for Holden’s replacement will take anywhere from six to nine months.

The reason for Holden’s termination is yet to be provided.

