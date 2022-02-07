A roundup of Toronto festivals, attractions returning in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

As the world enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic this March, there is some exciting news pointing to a more normal spring and summer.

Organizers at many of Toronto’s most popular festivals and attractions are planning a return to live and in-person programming for 2022.

Lido Chilelli, founder of The Beaches International Jazz Festival, told Global News the 34th annual festival will run July 2nd to July 24.

This year, new locations for live music including Leslie Grove Park will be added to the existing music hot spots: Queen Street East in The Beaches neighbourhood, Woodbine Park and Jimmy Simpson Park.

“The Toronto Caribbean Carnival will be ‘On de Road Again’ this summer to celebrate the many colours of Caribbean culture,” said Laverne Garcia, Chair, Toronto Caribbean Carnival.

Story continues below advertisement

“Keeping public health and safety precautions top of mind for the community, after two years, we are excited to once again host our series of events celebrating our rich culture and diversity,” Garcia added.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival will take place along Lake Shore Boulevard on July 30th.

If you’ve been missing engaging with public art, Luminato is promising its return June 9th to 19th.

“We’ll be in parks with big stages and beautiful music and dance and some really cool installations of art. We’ll be in unexpected places which you should expect from Luminato,” said Celia Smith, Luminato, CEO.

If your summertime family tradition includes a visit to the Canadian National Exhibition for Tiny Tom Donuts and ice cream waffle sandwiches, you and your taste buds have something to look forward to.

“We’ve got a full itinerary lined up and some new initiatives that I think are really going to excite people,” said Darrell Brown, Executive Director of the CNE.

2:14 Ontario begins to ease restrictions in long-term care homes Ontario begins to ease restrictions in long-term care homes

The CNE will open Aug. 19 to Sept. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

If you’ve missed touring about Toronto’s most notable buildings, Doors Open Toronto will return May 28th and 29th with additional details available in the coming weeks.

Previously announced, Toronto will see the official return of Cirque du Soleil’s KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities under the Big Top at Ontario Place on April 14 and through the summer.

Pride Toronto re-confirmed its plan for month-long programing and celebrations.

“We’re coming back to physical festival 2022. Save the date — it’s going to be a great time with our marches planned for Friday, June 24th, 25th and our big parade on the 26th,” said Bobby Macpherson, Director of Operations, Pride Toronto.

And finally, organizers for Taste of the Danforth told Global News they are planning a return of the food festival Aug. 5-7 but are still awaiting official communication from the City of Toronto.