Vehicles damaged at convoy protest in Victoria, police seek suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Several vehicles were broken into and damaged during a weekend protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and health restrictions in Victoria.

Witnesses told police on Saturday they saw a man damaging cars in the 481 Kingston St. parking lot next to the B.C. Legislature, where the “Island Trucker Convoy” held its demonstration.

About 2,500 people, including counter-protesters, gathered there on Saturday afternoon.

View image in full screen Victoria police are requesting public assistance identifying this suspect after several vehicles were damaged in a parking lot near the B.C. legislature during the trucker convoy protest on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022. Handout/Victoria Police

Damage to the vehicles includes paint scratches as well as ruined surfaces and tires. Police said in a Monday news release that items were stolen from several vehicles as well.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature

“Our duty is to help keep the public safe and ensure that an environment that provides for safe, peaceful and lawful protest as protected by the Charter is maintained,” police said in the release.

“In advance of the events, VicPD reminded all participants that dangerous and/or unlawful acts would be met with de-escalation & enforcement.”

2:04 Counter-protesters disrupt convoy in Vancouver Counter-protesters disrupt convoy in Vancouver

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build, short dark brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and a red t-shirt, along with a gold hoop earring in his right ear.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about his identity or the incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.