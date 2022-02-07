Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicles damaged at convoy protest in Victoria, police seek suspect

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect sought for vehicle damage during B.C. legislature protest' Suspect sought for vehicle damage during B.C. legislature protest
Victoria Police are searching for a suspect stemming from Saturday's protests near the Legislature.

Several vehicles were broken into and damaged during a weekend protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and health restrictions in Victoria.

Witnesses told police on Saturday they saw a man damaging cars in the 481 Kingston St. parking lot next to the B.C. Legislature, where the “Island Trucker Convoy” held its demonstration.

About 2,500 people, including counter-protesters, gathered there on Saturday afternoon.

Victoria police are requesting public assistance identifying this suspect after several vehicles were damaged in a parking lot near the B.C. legislature during the trucker convoy protest on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Victoria police are requesting public assistance identifying this suspect after several vehicles were damaged in a parking lot near the B.C. legislature during the trucker convoy protest on Sat. Feb. 5, 2022. Handout/Victoria Police

Damage to the vehicles includes paint scratches as well as ruined surfaces and tires. Police said in a Monday news release that items were stolen from several vehicles as well.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature' Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature
Vaccine mandate protesters vow to remain at B.C. legislature

Read more: Five arrested as anti-COVID-19 mandate convoys, rallies staged in British Columbia

“Our duty is to help keep the public safe and ensure that an environment that provides for safe, peaceful and lawful protest as protected by the Charter is maintained,” police said in the release.

Trending Stories

“In advance of the events, VicPD reminded all participants that dangerous and/or unlawful acts would be met with de-escalation & enforcement.”

Click to play video: 'Counter-protesters disrupt convoy in Vancouver' Counter-protesters disrupt convoy in Vancouver
Counter-protesters disrupt convoy in Vancouver

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old with a medium build, short dark brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black bomber jacket and a red t-shirt, along with a gold hoop earring in his right ear.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about his identity or the incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-995-7654, extension 1 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagBC Legislature tagTrucker Convoy tagVictoria police tagFreedom Convoy tagVictoria crime tagIsland Trucker Convoy tagTrucker convoy BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers