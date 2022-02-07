Candice Bergen to appear at Vernon, B.C. Chamber of Commerce virtual town hall meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The leader of Canada’s Official Opposition plans to meet with Vernon, B.C. business owners and non-profit organizations through a virtual town hall meeting.

Candice Bergen will participate in the online event with Vernon Chamber of Commerce members Monday, Feb. 28, from 12 to 1 p.m.

“We appreciate Ms. Bergen making the time to meet with our members as it’s important that elected officials hear directly from entrepreneurs about the challenges they face during the pandemic and moving into recovery,” Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager, said in a press release.

With a membership of 600-plus, Proulx said the chamber is committed to connecting the local business community with those who have the ability to influence policy.

Candice Bergen was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2021, representing Portage-Lisgar, Man.

Between 2013 and 2015, Bergen served as minister of state for social development in the Conservative government. In November 2015, she was named Opposition shadow cabinet as the critic for natural resources and has subsequently served as Conservative house leader and deputy leader.

She is currently leader of the Official Opposition and interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. Prior to entering politics, she worked in the financial planning industry.

Registration is for Chamber members only.

