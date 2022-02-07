University of Lethbridge faculty vote 92% in favour of strike, negotiations continue

Members of the University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) have voted in favour of a strike vote. It’s a first in the history of the university’s 55 years as a post-secondary institute.

As of Monday morning, ULFA members voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action due to labour negotiations with the university’s board of governors, with 87 per cent of members voting to participate. Initial voting took place Feb. 3 and 4 with the use of an online ballot system.

“This is an extremely strong vote of confidence in our negotiating team,” said ULFA president Dan O’Donnell.

Read more: Concordia University administration reaches tentative agreement with faculty union

“Our members are seeking equity, parity, and above all, respect from the board. Over the last decade, our members have stepped up time and time again for our students and the university, only to see the board give us fewer and fewer resources.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our members have already given enough; they realize that it is time to stand up for the respect that they and our students deserve.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our members have already given enough; they realize that it is time to stand up for the respect that they and our students deserve."

In a news release, the UFLA states the vote came after nearly two years of inconclusive negotiations and two months of mediation. ULFA members have been without a contract since July 1, 2020.

Unless a settlement is reached, faculty will go on strike at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Those teaching class at 11 a.m. will be allowed to finish their class period as an alternate strike duty with all teaching and service afterwards to be stopped until a settlement is reached.

According to the union, key issues include working conditions and money, saying UFLA members earn up to 17 per cent less than faculty at comparable universities.

2:06 Expert warns CUEFA strike could lead to more job action by faculty associations in Alberta Expert warns CUEFA strike could lead to more job action by faculty associations in Alberta – Jan 16, 2022

Global News has reached out to both the university and students association; however, hadn’t heard back from the time this article was posted.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this vote, we hope the board will return to the table with a new attitude and work with us to find a fair settlement,” O’Donnell said. “The ULFA negotiating team is ready to find a way out of this impasse and we encourage the board to treat this message from their employees seriously.”

The union negotiating team met with the board of governors’ negotiating team on Feb. 1 and 4. Another meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.