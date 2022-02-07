Okanagan man injured in fatal Highway 1 crash

Send this page to someone via email

One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday, when a delivery van lost control and smashed head-on into oncoming traffic.

An eastbound cube delivery truck lost control on icy roads and entered the oncoming lane at around 9:25 a.m. Feb. 5, colliding with a westbound pickup truck.

“The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his fifties from Alberta, died at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

0:49 The importance of STARS to the community The importance of STARS to the community – Jan 27, 2022

“The passenger of the pickup truck, a man in his forties from the Okanagan, was seriously injured and taken by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Alberta. Neither of the two occupants of the cube delivery truck was injured in the collision.”

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 through Yoho National Park was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash, including any dashboard camera video, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Golden at 250- 344-2221.