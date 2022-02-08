2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees

It’s been another tough year for movies.
COVID-19 has disrupted the typical cinematic release schedule, so some movies in the past year have been released in theatres, while others have been viewable on streaming services from the comfort of home. This year’s Academy Awards will take both formats into consideration, as they have at the past several ceremonies.
The 2022 Oscars nominees were revealed early Tuesday morning by actors/comedians Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).
A largely virtual awards season has added some unpredictability to this year’s nominations, which are occurring later than usual. (To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars will be held March 27.)
Among the top nominees are Dune, Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama Belfast and Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog. Power of the Dog topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12, and sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nods.
As COVID-19 cases surged in the last two months due to the omicron variant, much of Oscar season also turned virtual. Last year, the pandemic led the academy to host a delayed Oscars in a socially distanced ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station. Ratings plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.
This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were a non-televised non-event after NBC said it wouldn’t air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.
Find the complete list of the 2022 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom!
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Box Ballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Music (Original Song)
Be Alive
Dos Orugitas
Down to Joy
No Time to Die
Somehow You Do
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding With Fire
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
— With files from The Associated Press
