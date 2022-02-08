Menu

Entertainment

2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 8:47 am
Oscars statues View image in full screen
Oscars statuettes on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif. Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

It’s been another tough year for movies.

COVID-19 has disrupted the typical cinematic release schedule, so some movies in the past year have been released in theatres, while others have been viewable on streaming services from the comfort of home. This year’s Academy Awards will take both formats into consideration, as they have at the past several ceremonies.

The 2022 Oscars nominees were revealed early Tuesday morning by actors/comedians Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).

Read more: ‘Learning moment’: The Rock backtracks on Joe Rogan after hearing racial slurs

A largely virtual awards season has added some unpredictability to this year’s nominations, which are occurring later than usual. (To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars will be held March 27.)

Among the top nominees are Dune, Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama Belfast and Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog. Power of the Dog topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12, and sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nods.

As COVID-19 cases surged in the last two months due to the omicron variant, much of Oscar season also turned virtual. Last year, the pandemic led the academy to host a delayed Oscars in a socially distanced ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station. Ratings plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.

This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were a non-televised non-event after NBC said it wouldn’t air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.

Find the complete list of the 2022 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Box Ballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive
Dos Orugitas
Down to Joy
No Time to Die
Somehow You Do

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming to America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of MacBeth
West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
