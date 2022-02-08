2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been another tough year for movies.

COVID-19 has disrupted the typical cinematic release schedule, so some movies in the past year have been released in theatres, while others have been viewable on streaming services from the comfort of home. This year’s Academy Awards will take both formats into consideration, as they have at the past several ceremonies.

The 2022 Oscars nominees were revealed early Tuesday morning by actors/comedians Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Blackish).

A largely virtual awards season has added some unpredictability to this year’s nominations, which are occurring later than usual. (To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars will be held March 27.)

Among the top nominees are Dune, Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white coming-of-age drama Belfast and Jane Campion’s gothic western The Power of the Dog. Power of the Dog topped this year’s Oscar nominations with 12, and sci-fi epic Dune followed closely behind with 10 nods.

As COVID-19 cases surged in the last two months due to the omicron variant, much of Oscar season also turned virtual. Last year, the pandemic led the academy to host a delayed Oscars in a socially distanced ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station. Ratings plummeted to an all-time low of 9.85 million viewers.

This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were a non-televised non-event after NBC said it wouldn’t air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.

Find the complete list of the 2022 Oscar nominees in all the major categories, below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Directing

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Box Ballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive

Dos Orugitas

Down to Joy

No Time to Die

Somehow You Do

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Riding With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming to America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of MacBeth

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

— With files from The Associated Press