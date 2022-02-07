Ontario COVID numbers: 2,155 people in hospital, 486 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,155 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 486 in intensive care units.

This is down by 75 hospitalizations and unchanged for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 2,983 hospitalizations with 583 in ICU as numbers continue to trend downward.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, figures from last week show roughly 46 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 2,088 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,056,149.

Of the 2,088 new cases recorded, the data showed 351 were unvaccinated people, 82 were partially vaccinated people, 1,443 were fully vaccinated people. For 212 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,836 as 11 more virus-related deaths were added that occurred over the past nine days.

“Of these, no deaths occurred on Feb. 6, five deaths occurred on Feb. 5 and one death occurred on Feb. 4, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” a government spokesperson said.

There are a total of 1,010,878 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,556 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.1 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 51.1 per cent — more than 6.6 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 54.4 per cent with 23.8 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 24,392 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,880 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 4,166 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.2 per cent.

