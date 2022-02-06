Menu

Canada

Crews fight fire in high winds at Ramada hotel in Cochrane

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 7:14 pm
Crews battled a blaze at the Ramada Cochrane on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Crews battled a blaze at the Ramada Cochrane on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Courtesy: Jeff Avery

All hotel guests were accounted for after a fire broke out at the Ramada by Wyndham Cochrane on Sunday.

High winds caused the fire to spread at the hotel, located at 10 Westside Drive, at around 2 p.m., according to Insp. Jeff Avery with Cochrane Fire Services.

Avery said 34 firefighters were on scene, including engines from Cochrane, Rocky View County, Redwood Meadows and Calgary.

Trending Stories
Crews battled a blaze at the Ramada Cochrane on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews battled a blaze at the Ramada Cochrane on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Courtesy: Jeff Avery

Westside Drive was closed, and crews asked people to stay away due to the heavy smoke in the area, Avery said.

