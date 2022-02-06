Menu

Canada

New Brunswick celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 3:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II' Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth took the throne following the death of her father, King George VI. We take a look back at the past seven decades, and look forward at the celebrations still to come.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in Fredericton on Sunday outside Government House.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy invited the public to take part in a flag raising, then inside the historic house to see Lady Dunn’s royal robes.

The Queen had her coronation in 1952, making this her 70th year on the throne — the first British monarch to reach that milestone. She has visited this country 31 times, including refueling stops, since her coronation.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee — A look at her legacy in Canada

During her reign, she has been with Canadians in celebration and in tragedy, including making a stop during a visit in 1959 to Pointe-du-Chene, N.B., where she met the families of fishermen who died in a storm.

At Government House on Sunday, the public was treated to some cake and a ceremonial platinum pin as well as being able to chat with the lieutenant-governor herself.

Murphy said it was important to mark the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth.

“It’s a very special day,” she in an interview Sunday.

“I mean, she made this commitment on I’m sure what was a very challenging day for her, having lost her dad. We all know what that’s like to lose a parent. And yet she committed to serving the public and has maintained that commitment for 70 years and today even renewed that commitment in the remarks that were released this morning from the palace that she continues to offer herself and her service to the Commonwealth. It was pretty amazing.”

Read more: Canada to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with town criers, pipe bands

The Queen was only 26 years old when she was crowned after the death of her father, King George IV.

Murphy said the Queen has been an important leader for many people.

“I think we wanted the opportunity for others to come and recognize that,” she said. “Just to spend a few minutes celebrating even in these difficult times.”

— with files from The Canadian Press.

