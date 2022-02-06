New Brunswick celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Send this page to someone via email

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in Fredericton on Sunday outside Government House.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy invited the public to take part in a flag raising, then inside the historic house to see Lady Dunn’s royal robes.

The Queen had her coronation in 1952, making this her 70th year on the throne — the first British monarch to reach that milestone. She has visited this country 31 times, including refueling stops, since her coronation.

During her reign, she has been with Canadians in celebration and in tragedy, including making a stop during a visit in 1959 to Pointe-du-Chene, N.B., where she met the families of fishermen who died in a storm.

Story continues below advertisement

At Government House on Sunday, the public was treated to some cake and a ceremonial platinum pin as well as being able to chat with the lieutenant-governor herself.

Murphy said it was important to mark the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth.

“It’s a very special day,” she in an interview Sunday.

“I mean, she made this commitment on I’m sure what was a very challenging day for her, having lost her dad. We all know what that’s like to lose a parent. And yet she committed to serving the public and has maintained that commitment for 70 years and today even renewed that commitment in the remarks that were released this morning from the palace that she continues to offer herself and her service to the Commonwealth. It was pretty amazing.”

The Queen was only 26 years old when she was crowned after the death of her father, King George IV.

Murphy said the Queen has been an important leader for many people.

“I think we wanted the opportunity for others to come and recognize that,” she said. “Just to spend a few minutes celebrating even in these difficult times.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press.