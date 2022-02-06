Menu

Canada

Canada Post unveils new stamp to mark Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2022 1:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II' Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH ABOVE: Platinum Jubilee: 70 Years of Queen Elizabeth II

Canada Post has unveiled a new stamp to commemorate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen ascended to the throne on Feb. 6, 1952, and her 70-year reign now makes her the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

As Canada’s head of state, she has been featured on more than 70 Canadian stamps that have been issued for royal visits, historical events and the Queen’s silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

The new stamp features the Royal Mail’s profile of the Queen which was sculpted by Arnold Machin, and will be available at post offices starting Monday.

Governor General Mary Simon also issued a statement to congratulate the Queen on the occasion.

She said for the past 70 years, the Queen “has been a reassuring and constant figure of compassion and poise.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
