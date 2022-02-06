Convoy tractor, pickup trucks collide on Highway 1 near Brooks

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision between a truck and a convoy in southern Alberta on Saturday.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway, just west of Brooks, around 1:45 p.m.

RCMP said a farm tractor was moving slowly in a small convoy with at least one other pickup truck when a second pickup collided with the first truck’s rear bumper, pushing it off the road.

The second truck then hit the rear left tire of the tractor, shearing it completely off.

Both the second truck and the tractor tire came to rest in the median ditch, RCMP said,

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A convoy tractor and two pickup trucks were involved in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Brooks, Alta., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Supplied by RCMP

The 45-year-old man driving the second truck, who had to be extracted from the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in the first pickup truck also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to hospital. The driver of that pickup was not injured.

The 38-year-old man driving the tractor had minor injuries, Brooks RCMP said.

The crash serves as a reminder for drivers to be aware of slow-moving convoys across Alberta this weekend.

“This incident is illustrative of how large, slow-moving convoys can greatly reduce the safety of our provincial highways,” RCMP said.

“Travelling at the posted speed limit is meant to maintain the free flow of traffic, and will reduce the chance of other motorists growing impatient with delays in their travel.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said even on major four-lane highways like the Trans-Canada, drivers are urged to be extra cautious when passing slow-moving vehicles.

“They could be slowing down for a hazard which may affect you,” police said.

For the past week, truck convoys against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions have been protesting in Ottawa and blocking the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.

As a result of convoys, traffic in several areas of the province is extremely slow. Police ask that everyone be lawful, respectful and patient when encountering slow-moving traffic.

“While everyone has the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, we remind individuals to do so within the confines of the law,” police said.

Read more: Trucker convoy protest continues in Ottawa for 2nd week

The investigation into this collision continues.