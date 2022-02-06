Halifax police anticipate ‘significant number of vehicles’ to take part in anti-mandate protest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Halifax are anticipating possible demonstrations in the city on Sunday in relation to the ongoing anti-mandate protest in Ottawa.

Demonstrations have spread to several cities in Canada in support of the protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) issued a statement Sunday morning, saying they are aware of an event “involving a significant number of vehicles” in different parts of the municipality. Police noted they are monitoring the situation and “officers will respond accordingly.”

HRP went on to remind organizers, attendees and members of the public to follow COVID-19 restrictions and Motor Vehicle Act laws.

Posts on social media indicate the “slow-rolling convoy” will run from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning in the city’s south end.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the province issued a directive under the Emergency Management Act “prohibiting protesters from blockading or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway in Nova Scotia.”

It applies to municipal roads, streets and highways.

According to the directive, as of Feb. 4, “all persons are prohibited from stopping, parking, or operating a vehicle or putting any item in such a manner as to create or contribute to a partial or complete blockade of the normal flow of vehicle traffic on a road, street or highway in the Province.”

Fines will range from $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and between $20,000 and $100,000 for corporations.

It follows a similar directive issued Jan. 28 — which is still in effect — that banned protesters from organizing a blockade at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Advertisement