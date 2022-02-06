Menu

Canada

Halifax police anticipate ‘significant number of vehicles’ to take part in anti-mandate protest

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Convoy demonstration in Ottawa enters 2nd weekend' Trucker protests: Convoy demonstration in Ottawa enters 2nd weekend
It has been exactly a week since the truck convoy rolled into Canada’s capital. As Mike Drolet explains, protesters are vowing to stay for the long haul.

Police in Halifax are anticipating possible demonstrations in the city on Sunday in relation to the ongoing anti-mandate protest in Ottawa.

Demonstrations have spread to several cities in Canada in support of the protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) issued a statement Sunday morning, saying they are aware of an event “involving a significant number of vehicles” in different parts of the municipality. Police noted they are monitoring the situation and “officers will respond accordingly.”

HRP went on to remind organizers, attendees and members of the public to follow COVID-19 restrictions and Motor Vehicle Act laws.

Read more: Nova Scotia bans blockades of highway near N.B. border

Posts on social media indicate the “slow-rolling convoy” will run from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning in the city’s south end.

On Friday, the province issued a directive under the Emergency Management Act “prohibiting protesters from blockading or disrupting traffic on any road, street or highway in Nova Scotia.”

It applies to municipal roads, streets and highways.

According to the directive, as of Feb. 4, “all persons are prohibited from stopping, parking, or operating a vehicle or putting any item in such a manner as to create or contribute to a partial or complete blockade of the normal flow of vehicle traffic on a road, street or highway in the Province.”

Fines will range from $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and between $20,000 and $100,000 for corporations.

It follows a similar directive issued Jan. 28 — which is still in effect — that banned protesters from organizing a blockade at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

