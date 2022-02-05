$30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Toronto, OLG says

Send this page to someone via email

The winning ticket for Friday’s $30 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold in Toronto, says the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“This is the second time in a row that the LOTTO MAX jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ontario!,” a press release from OLG reads.

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot draw were: 05 15 19 22 37 46 47 bonus 01.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

