Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

$30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Toronto, OLG says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 3:13 pm
$30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Toronto, OLG says - image

The winning ticket for Friday’s $30 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold in Toronto, says the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“This is the second time in a row that the LOTTO MAX jackpot winning ticket was sold in Ontario!,” a press release from OLG reads.

READ MORE: Brampton, Ont. father says he won $70 million Lotto Max jackpot from ‘quick pick’ ticket

Trending Stories

According to the OLG website, the winning numbers for Friday’s jackpot draw were: 05 15 19 22 37 46 47 bonus 01.

The jackpot for the next draw on Feb. 8 will be an estimated $10 million.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagLottery Ticket tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagOntario Lottery taglottery ontario tagolg toronto tagtoronto olg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers