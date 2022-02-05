SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 33 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases continue to drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination' COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination
COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination

Quebec is reporting 33 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday as the number of hospitalizations and intensive care patients continues to drop.

The health department says hospitalizations decreased by 94 compared with the prior day to 2,447.

The number of people listed in intensive care fell by three to 181.

Officials reported a 96-patient drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday following a decrease of 93 on Thursday.

READ MORE: Quebec premier says no tolerance for mayhem as COVID-19 protest convoy heads to capital

The province is reporting 2,955 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

Quebec administered 46,030 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

On Friday health officials said a major outbreak has been reported at the Royal Victoria Hospital C7 cardiology unit and asked that everyone who was there between Jan. 22 and Feb. 2 get tested.

–with files from Alessia Maratta, Global News

