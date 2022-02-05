Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Saturday night, Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has a chance for more medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday, including in snowboarding and alpine skiing.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Snowboarding – 8:30 p.m. ET

Laurie Blouin will seek a medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final, which starts at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The athletes will take three runs through the Genting Snow Park course, with the best score from those runs determining their final rank.

Story continues below advertisement

At 11:30 p.m. ET, the first of two qualifying runs in the men’s slopestyle event gets underway, with Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Darcy Sharpe and Sebastian Toutant representing Canada.

Alpine Skiing – 10 p.m. ET

James Crawford, Brodie Seger, Broderick Thompson and Trevor Philip will run for gold in the men’s downhill final at 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Curling – 1:05 a.m. ET

The mixed doubles team of Rachel Homan and John Morris will face the Czech Republic in their latest round robin session at 1:05 a.m. ET Sunday.

The team will then take on Australia at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Speed Skating – 3:30 a.m. ET

Ted-Jan Bloemen will race for gold in the men’s 5,000-metre event at 3:30 a.m. ET Sunday.

Freestyle Skiing – 5 a.m. ET

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon will run their second women’s moguls qualifier at 5 a.m. ET Sunday.

A top-10 finish will send them straight to the final three runs at 6:30 a.m. ET, which could send one or both of them to the medal podium.

Story continues below advertisement

Dufour-Lapointe and Gagnon finished first and fourth, respectively, in their first qualifying runs on Thursday, putting them in strong positions.

Ski Jumping – 5 a.m. ET

Matthew Soukup and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes move into the first round of competition in men’s normal hill individual ski jumping at 6 a.m. ET Sunday, but will start with a trial jump at 5 a.m. ET.

A top-30 finish will send one or both of the Canadians to the finals at 7 a.m. ET.

Luge – 6:30 a.m. ET

Reid Watts will take off in his final two runs in the men’s singles event at 6:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. ET Sunday, which will decide if he earns a medal.

The combined time of four runs over two days will determine the final rankings.

2:07 Festivities and concern as 2022 Beijing Winter Games kick off Festivities and concern as 2022 Beijing Winter Games kick off