ParticipACTION and YMCA offer free workout videos to get Canadians moving

Send this page to someone via email

Working out from home just got easier and more affordable thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and ParticipACTION to boost Canadians’ mental and physical health in an approachable online platform.

“ParticipACTION is just something that really is there to help people to get moving,” said Kellie Taylor YMCA of Okanagan, vice-president of Health Fitness and Aquatics.

“It’s really to tell people that activities an action and movement is just so important for longevity and health into your golden years.”

The online streaming series is comprised of two sequences: one for beginners and another for those seeking moderate to advanced levels. Each video offers three different versions of the same exercise to encourage people to stay consistent and incorporate movement into their daily life. The free videos are available on the YMCA’s online platform, YMCA from home and on YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Top talent returns to Apex Mountain Resort for Mogul ski competition

“One-hundred and fifty minutes of vigorous physical activity (a week) is the minimum requirement to be healthy through the years and there’s only 20 per cent of our population that gets that,” said Taylor.

“The other 80 per cent is not getting that so with ParticipACTION it’s just really about promoting activity for our community.”

Michelle Moffatt, health and fitness supervisor at the YMCA of the Okanagan says that working out consistently helps people achieve physical fitness as well as mental fitness.

“When you’re progressing through your exercises and creating confidence in your skillset, your self-esteem starts to grow in your confidence level and it feels amazing. Those positive endorphins are surging through your body when you’re working out,” said Moffatt.

Advertisement