Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine is on its way, defence minister says

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine-Russia standoff: Canadian defence minister visits Kyiv, discusses aid with counterpart' Ukraine-Russia standoff: Canadian defence minister visits Kyiv, discusses aid with counterpart
WATCH: Ukraine-Russia standoff — Canadian defence minister visits Kyiv, discusses aid with counterpart

Canada’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine departed on Thursday night, the federal government has confirmed.

Defence Minister Anita Anand tweeted on Friday a photo of a Royal Canadian Air Force C-177 Globemaster departing Canadian Forces Base Trenton, west of Kingston, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada will not send weapons to Ukraine, boosting cyber support and training mission

The equipment being sent to Ukraine includes body armour and load carriage kits, binoculars, laser rangefinders, metal detectors and spotting scopes. The government claims the donation will help Ukraine defend against Russia, which has amassed an army of around 130,000 troops around the country’s border.

Trending Stories

“Today’s donation reinforces Canada’s support to Ukraine and will assist Ukraine in remaining sovereign and secure,” Anand said in a statement.

“In the face of unwarranted Russian aggression, Canada stands with Ukraine.”

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine standoff: Trudeau says Ukraine’s ‘number 1 ask’ was for economic support' Russia-Ukraine standoff: Trudeau says Ukraine’s ‘number 1 ask’ was for economic support
Russia-Ukraine standoff: Trudeau says Ukraine’s ‘number 1 ask’ was for economic support

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) team is going along with the equipment to “assist with its integration” and to train Ukrainian troops on their function and maintenance. They will remain in the country to help with further mentoring, according to the government.

Story continues below advertisement

The shipment is a part of Canada’s Operation UNIFIER that has 200 Canadian troops training Ukrainian forces in the country. It was recently extended to 2025 and given 60 extra troops, with the option of 200 more in the future.

Canada has also loaned Ukraine $120 million to aid its economy.

However, there has been criticism that Canada is not doing enough to help Ukraine by not sending weapons, which the country’s government has requested.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagAnita Anand tagUkraine Russia tagUkraine news tagUkraine invasion tagUkraine Canada tagUkraine Canada Aid tagrussia troops ukraine border tagukraine canada non-lethal aid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers