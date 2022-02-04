Canada’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine is on its way, defence minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s non-lethal aid to Ukraine departed on Thursday night, the federal government has confirmed.

Defence Minister Anita Anand tweeted on Friday a photo of a Royal Canadian Air Force C-177 Globemaster departing Canadian Forces Base Trenton, west of Kingston, Ont.

Last night, a @RCAF_ARC C-177 Globemaster departed CFB Trenton carrying non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine. This donation will further help the Ukrainian security forces defend Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence. pic.twitter.com/rPSGpBAPgf — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) February 4, 2022

The equipment being sent to Ukraine includes body armour and load carriage kits, binoculars, laser rangefinders, metal detectors and spotting scopes. The government claims the donation will help Ukraine defend against Russia, which has amassed an army of around 130,000 troops around the country’s border.

“Today’s donation reinforces Canada’s support to Ukraine and will assist Ukraine in remaining sovereign and secure,” Anand said in a statement.

“In the face of unwarranted Russian aggression, Canada stands with Ukraine.”

A Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) team is going along with the equipment to “assist with its integration” and to train Ukrainian troops on their function and maintenance. They will remain in the country to help with further mentoring, according to the government.

The shipment is a part of Canada’s Operation UNIFIER that has 200 Canadian troops training Ukrainian forces in the country. It was recently extended to 2025 and given 60 extra troops, with the option of 200 more in the future.

Canada has also loaned Ukraine $120 million to aid its economy.

However, there has been criticism that Canada is not doing enough to help Ukraine by not sending weapons, which the country’s government has requested.