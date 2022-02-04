Police say suspect in custody after Edmonton stabbing victim dies in hospital

Police say they have a suspect in custody and charges are pending against her after a woman who was stabbed in central Edmonton last week died in hospital.

In a news release issued Friday, police said 47-year-old Natasha Rich was stabbed on the evening of Jan. 25 in the area of 101 Avenue and 120 Street. Police did not provide details about the attack or whether it occurred in a building, street or green space but said she was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Rich died on Wednesday. An autopsy was completed on Friday and police said it confirmed Rich died of a “sharp-force injury” and was the victim of a homicide.

“(A) 20-year-old female suspect, who was known to the victim, has been in custody since the stabbing occurred,” police said, adding a second-degree murder charge is pending.

