Crime

Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert to retire Feb. 7

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 4:42 pm
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert faces a man during an anti-lockdown protest at Confederation Square in 2021. View image in full screen
Peterborough Police Service Chief Scott Gilbert, left, faces a man during an anti-lockdown protest at Confederation Square in 2021. Global News Peterborough

Peterborough Police Service police chief Scott Gilbert has announced he will be retiring on Monday.

According to a release from the Peterborough Police Services board late Friday afternoon, Gilbert has submitted his intention to retire effective Feb. 7.

A reason was not given for Gilbert’s retirement.

Read more: Peterborough police seek public input on body-worn cameras for officers

Gilbert was appointed the service’s 13 police chief in June 2018 after a 38-year career with the Toronto Police Service, which included roles with the Emergency Task Force, Criminal Investigations Bureau, as an inspector in Prosecutive Services and superintendent of several divisions.

He began his role in Peterborough on July 1, 2018.

“On behalf of the board, we acknowledge Scott’s accomplishments during his tenure ensuring that community safety was always priority number one,” said board chairperson Les Kariunas.

“Scott has led the service through significant changes over the past three and a half years. His work in advancing police accountability, adoption of new technologies and creating efficiencies in police community responses have resulted in a well-respected police service by citizens throughout the City of Peterborough, Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan. The Board wishes him all the best in retirement”

Deputy Chief Tim Farquharson has been appointed as acting chief effective Feb. 7th, the board stated.

More to come…

