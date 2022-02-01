Peterborough police seek public input on body-worn cameras for officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Police Service has launched a survey seeking feedback on body-worn cameras for police officers.

On Tuesday, the service and the Trent Research Centre announced a survey to get public input on body-worn cameras as a “potential tool to increase police accountability.”

The survey opened Tuesday and input can be provided until Monday, Feb. 28.

To provide input, visit the following survey website: https://trentu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4NuHFe0YLLijHNA

“It’s imperative that the Peterborough Police Service understands the community’s feelings on body-worn cameras along with the full impact of implementing such technology into the daily activities of the service,” stated police chief Scott Gilbert.

“Over the past number of years, there has been discussion about the use of body-worn camera technology in the context of officer and public safety. As we explore this option for our service, we thank those in advance for completing the survey.”

The service says the input is anonymous; however, researchers will ask to know your age, gender, career and municipality where you reside or work. The service serves Peterborough, the village of Lakefield and Cavan-Monaghan Township.

“The Peterborough Police Service is looking forward to working on this project with Trent University’s Centre for Community-Based Research,” said Emily Jones, the service’s community engagement and development coordinator.

“Community engagement on issues such as the use of body-worn cameras is an important part of the process, which is why this process is designed to reach as many communities as possible. We encourage the community to lend their voice to the subject and fill out the survey.”

Sabrina Wolanczyk, a Trent undergraduate student with a Bachelor of Science in forensic science, says the research is crucial for the service.

“I believe that this research is crucial for the Peterborough Police Service to not only obtain responses that can aid in the successful implementation of body-worn cameras, but to also enhance transparency and engage the community in this important decision,” she said.

“Furthermore, community responses will provide insight into how the public would feel about such a change and can help the service to better serve their community. The questions in this survey will allow for the service to gain a general idea of potential concerns the public may have, and reasons why individuals believe body-worn cameras should or should not be implemented.”

The Cobourg Police Service will have its officers equipped with body-worn cameras later this year. In 2020 the service launched public input on the possible use of body-worn cameras. In December 2021, the Cobourg Police Services Board approved a rollout of cameras for its officers by mid-2022.