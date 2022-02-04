COVID-19: Peterborough hospitalized cases drop to 16; active lab-confirmed cases at 264

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 52 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 but a decline in hospitalized cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:33 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 51 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Feb. 2.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 52 since Thursday’s update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 264 — up from 237 on Thursday and 249 on Wednesday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,117 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 16 inpatients with COVID-19 — down four since Thursday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit Friday reported 185 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, two more since Thursday’s update, and 33 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020 (unchanged since Thursday).

Resolved cases: 25 more since Thursday’s update. The 4,802 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 325,707 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86.5 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 82.2 per cent have two doses and 52.4 per cent have three doses. Among youth ages five to 11, 53.3 per cent have one dose. Overall, the health unit reports 122,290 residents have received a first dose while 115,290 have received two doses and 73,588 have received a third (booster dose).

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations in school settings. Results can be submitted online.

Active outbreaks

The health unit reported a new outbreak at a congregate living facility in the city (no. 22).

Other active outbreaks include (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3 Congregate living setting in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30.

in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30. Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.

in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28. Congregate living setting (no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19.

(no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home last issued an update on Jan. 25 which reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home last issued an update on Jan. 25 which reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 836 cases (11 more since Thursday’s update) associated with 101 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 312 cases in the past 30 days and 28 cases over the past seven days.

