Quebec man arrested after trailer with $300,000 load stolen near Guelph, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a Quebec man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a trailer carrying a $300,000 load near Guelph, Ont., in October 2021.

In a news release Friday, police said a warrant had been carried out at a warehouse in Saint-Jerome, Que., where some of the stolen goods were recovered.

Last October, officers were called to a business on Speedvale Avenue just outside of Guelph for reports of a theft.

OPP said a truck driver using a fake company and stolen trailer showed up to the yard and loaded 11 Skyjack lifts and 25 rolls of vinyl.

The shipment was to be delivered to two separate locations in the United States but the items never arrived.

Police said the fraudulent company name was listed under T.T. Transport out of Quebec and the stolen trailer had Elite Logix written on the side.

OPP said it worked with police services in Quebec and arrested 51-year-old Stephane Primeau of Saint-Constant, Que. He has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Police added that only seven of the 11 Skyjacks were recovered at the warehouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.