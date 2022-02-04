Possible convoy-style protest in the works for Uptown Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Flyers have begun circulating on social media that call for a convoy-style protest to travel through Uptown Waterloo on Saturday so people can air their grievances against COVID-19 restrictions.

Regional Chair Karen Redman was asked about the potential protest during the weekly media update and she said she is hoping those who participate do not affect local businesses that have been hurt by the ongoing restrictions that are now being lifted.

“We’re finally easing some of those restrictions, and they’re hoping that the protest doesn’t impact them because they want to open safely and welcome patrons,” Redman said.

She also shared that she has spoken with municipal leaders in Ottawa, where an ongoing protest has forced local police to ask for the RCMP’s help.

Redman said they have noted that the ongoing convoy has affected local residents there.

“I think of the businesses and the residents that they talked about in the immediate vicinity and the fact that these are places where residents should be able to go to get essential services, to access transit,” she said.

The potential protest is expected to begin at noon, then travel down King Street and up Regina Street. The flyer says all vehicles are welcome. It also welcomes those on foot to join in Waterloo Square.

The potential protest would run near the Wilfred Laurier campus. Campus police have already sent out a safety warning to students.

“We understand there may be a public demonstration beginning on King St. near Laurier’s Waterloo campus and travelling to Waterloo Uptown Square on Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon,” the note read.

“We encourage students, faculty, and staff to avoid the area during this time period because of safety concerns.”

The school says it has no affiliation with the planned protest.

“Special Constable Service will be on campus and will monitor any impacts and support the safety of the Laurier community,” the note read.

The route would run right through the Grand River Transit line as well, potentially creating a nightmare for commuters.

Waterloo Region CAO Bruce Lauckner told reporters that the region would monitor the situation and make potential adjustments accordingly.

“We always look at our services, whether it’s due to weather events or any potential disruptions, so we always have contingency plans in place and we’ll look at this as matters unfold,” he said.