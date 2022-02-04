Trucker convoy: Ottawa police, security experts warn against counterprotesting

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police and security experts are warning about the high risk to residents planning to protest against the trucker convoy’s ongoing demonstration in the city’s downtown core this weekend.

The downtown protest, which is stretching into its second week as of Friday, is expected to swell from its current size of up to 250 vehicles again this weekend, according to OPS intelligence.

Ottawa police Deputy Chief Steve Bell said an estimated 300 to 400 more trucks and 1,000 to 2,000 convoy supporters are expected in the city this weekend.

Chief Peter Sloly said the demonstrators with the truck convoy are “highly organized, well-funded, extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstrations safely.

“This remains, as it was from the beginning, an increasingly volatile and increasingly dangerous demonstration.”

On the other side, police expect up to 1,000 counterprotesters to take up space downtown as well this weekend.

But Bell told reporters Friday that while police have plans in place to manage the expected crowd, the situation will be more manageable without counterprotesters there.

“They’re frustrated, they’re fed up. They want to see an end to this, and I understand that. My ask is, don’t attempt to protest,” he said.

“We would like to not have that to be another dynamic we have to manage within the crowd.”

Regina Bateson, a University of Ottawa professor who studies violence in collective action, told Global News that the remaining members of the original convoy that arrived last weekend are likely the “more hardcore” demonstrators, with some of the more moderate participants having gone home over the course of the week.

The group of up to 2,000 more demonstrators expected this weekend ”could be an entirely different” mix of “extremists and moderates,” she said.

The potential for “escalation” rises when counterprotesters are expected to be on the street, Bateson said.

“In these types of situations, bringing in large numbers of counterprotesters, it creates the potential for conflict,” she said.

Community groups concerned about counterprotests

Some Ottawa activist groups typically at the centre of organizing resistance movements are also wary of counterprotesting plans.

Horizon Ottawa and the Coalition Against More Surveillance both publicly stated they won’t be supporting protests that have been organized largely via Instagram and the Ottawa subreddit.

We want to re-iterate what @CAMSOttawa say below and organizers have agreed to cancel. We are encouraging people not to show up tomorrow as there has been no safety plan put in place. If any organizing is done it must be done with everyone's concerns and interests in mind. https://t.co/JRghpL6qHm — Horizon Ottawa (@HorizonOttawa) February 4, 2022

A pinned post on the local Reddit page is calling for a peaceful counterprotest at Ottawa City Hall from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizer Mackenzie Demers wrote in the post that “we cannot guarantee anyone’s safety at this event, it will be dangerous for anyone participating with us.” The post goes on to recommend hearing protection and masks.

Attempts to reach Demers through the Reddit account have been unsuccessful this week.

Another organizer, a user going by ReclaimOttawa, wrote in the same post about a meeting held Thursday night among community groups.

“When the meeting ended it seemed as if the majority of the organizers thought that the protest should not occur due to these safety concerns,” the user wrote.

Sam Hersh, board member at Horizon Ottawa, told Global News the group was among those at the nearly three-hour meeting and confirmed that most participants seemed to want the counter-demonstration called off.

However, ReclaimOttawa said in the latest post that they were going ahead with the planned protest at city hall.

“While I respect the experienced opinions of all of these organizers, it seems that the counterprotest movement has taken a life of its own,” the user wrote.

ReclaimOttawa said they thought “long and painstakingly hard” about cancelling the event but ultimately decided that if individual protesters were intent on showing up, they should do so with proper safety measures in place.

However, the organizer reiterated Saturday’s event will not be like a typical demonstration.

“The safety level of that protest will be under that of what it would be at a typical organized social movement,” they wrote.

Among the safety tips listed for those who do plan to attend are to use the buddy system and not to stay beyond the 5 p.m. cutoff. The organizer says they’re working to secure independent legal advice should the protesters face conflict with police.

Ottawa police warned Friday that officers will be actively collecting evidence on infractions during the protest, from both the convoy and counterprotesters.

“We strong urge all demonstrators and those engaging with demonstrators to act lawfully, peacefully and respectfully,” the OPS statement reads.

Ottawa police are also deploying 150 additional officers to neighbourhoods surrounding the convoy’s main footprint on Wellington Street this weekend to mitigate the impact of the demonstrations on residents.

Police say they’re “hardening” the barrier around the primary protest area to prevent additional trucks from setting up in front of Parliament Hill and warning they’ll be enforcing traffic bylaws for those illegally parked.

